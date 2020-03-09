October 27, 1939 - March 6, 2020 Wesley (Butch) Dempsey of Perry, Texas passed away on March 6, 2020, at the age of 80. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at the funeral home. His memories will be cherished by his wife, Patsy Dempsey; daughters, Juanita Popham and husband, Stuart, Deanna McKennon; two sisters; and eight grandchildren. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
