October 27, 1939 - March 6, 2020 Wesley (Butch) Dempsey of Perry, Texas passed away on March 6, 2020, at the age of 80. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at the funeral home. His memories will be cherished by his wife, Patsy Dempsey; daughters, Juanita Popham and husband, Stuart, Deanna McKennon; two sisters; and eight grandchildren. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Wesley's Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Wesley's Service begins.
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Bounty hunter known as 'Cowboy' charged with sexual assault
-
Magnolia 'deconstruction' of historic church draws preservationist criticism
-
Waco man on parole for drunken driving indicted after 8th DWI arrest
-
Mike Copeland: Topgolf building permit; Coronavirus; Bare Arms relaunch; JCPenney traffic
-
Mike Copeland: Work begins on Magnolia's hotel downtown; Bealls' new name; old Chili's may be razed
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.