Mariah Michelle DeLunaJan. 22, 1998 - Sept. 11, 2018Mariah Michelle DeLuna "Birdy", 20, of Chicago, formerly of Warrenville, IL, San Antonio and Waco, TX, and Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018.She was born January 22, 1998 in Waco, TX to her loving parents, Daniel DeLuna "Bo" Jr. and Emily (Martinez) DeLuna, of Warrenville, IL. Mariah is beloved sister of Isaiah DeLuna; cherished granddaughter of Daniel David and the late Theodora Deluna, Sr. of Waco, TX and Mike Carl Martinez of Guam and Elizabeth Moya of Conroe, TX; dearest niece of Sylvia (Joe) Marquez, Anita (David) Estrada and Brian (Brittany) Martinez; and cousin and friend of many.Mariah attended Bower Elementary and Hubble Middle School of Warrenville, IL. She graduated Magna Cum laude from Roosevelt High School, San Antonio, TX, Class of 2016. She was currently attending University of Illinois at Chicago pursuing her bachelor's degree. Mariah enjoyed playing softball, traveling and attending concerts.Prayers will begin from the funeral home at 9 a.m., Tuesday, September 18 and will proceed to St. Irene's Catholic Church at 28W441 Warrenville Road, Warrenville, IL 60555 for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment is private.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

