Evelyn DeLucenayJan. 26, 1927 - Dec. 28, 2019Evelyn DeLucenay, 92, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Plano, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road, Waco. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday January 3, 2020, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd, Waco,.Evelyn was born in Thorndale, TX, to Joseph and Cora Wilder. She was one of eight children: two sisters, a brother, a half-sister, and three half-brothers, all deceased. She graduated from Thorndale High School, then moved to Austin where she worked for the State Health Department as a Secretary for two years.Evelyn met Herbert DeLucenay at Camp Swift, an U.S. Army base near Bastrop. After his return from the war, they married on July 10, 1946 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Austin. They moved to Indiana and resided in Bristol, IN until 1982 when them moved to Waco, Texas. She was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Bristol, Indiana, for many years and then St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Waco, Texas.Evelyn was preceded in death by her youngest son, David, and husband of 68 years, Herbert.She is survived by five of her six children, Linda Hale of San Diego, CA, Gary and Ronald DeLucenay of Elkhart, IN, Debra Fox of Oklahoma City, OK, and Rebecca Stone of McKinney, TX; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.Send a message or share a memory at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Jan 4
Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:00AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
9820 Chapel Rd.
WACO, TX 76712
