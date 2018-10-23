Tommy Ray DeLordMay 23, 1950 - Oct. 19, 2018Tommy DeLord, 68, of Flat, passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at Scott's Funeral Home, with burial following at Flint Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 23, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.