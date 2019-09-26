Aristotle DeloneyDec. 11, 1935 - Sept. 24, 2019Aristotle Deloney, 83, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

