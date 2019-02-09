Eula DekleJan. 22, 1932 - Feb. 7, 2019Eula Mae Dekle, 87, of West, passed away, Thursday, February 7, 2019. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 11, at Union Cemetery in Durango, Texas. A visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Eula was a long time member of Tokio Church near West. She was loved by all who knew her, and helped everyone she could.She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; sons, Mickey Gillaspie and Jimmy Gillaspie.Eula has one surviving son, Jerry Gillaspie; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

