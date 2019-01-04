Colleen DeKeyserMarch 16, 1945 - Dec. 31, 2018Colleen Cobbs DeKeyser, 73, of Waco, passed away peacefully December 31, 2018 in Waco, Texas. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held at Bosqueville United Methodist Church at 7327 Rock Creek Road in Waco on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Following the memorial service, family and friends will be gathering at the family home.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
