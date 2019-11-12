Charles DeJesus, Jr.March 22, 1992 - Nov. 8, 2019Charles Joseph "C.J." DeJesus Jr., age 27, passed away in Temple, TX, Friday, November 8, 2019, from complications related to his lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis. A memorial visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.C.J. is best remembered for his big heart, love for family, impeccable dress, unique dancing style, his love of basketball, and his unwillingness to surrender to his illness. C.J. had a profound impact upon the people around him and his loss is keenly felt by his family, friends and community.He is survived by his parents, Charles DeJesus, Sr. and Gidget Bradley-Witt; brothers and sister, Jordan, Destiny, Joshua, Nathan and Anthony; aunt and uncle, Deanna and Otis; cousins, Calvin and Emily; along with nephews, Jordan Jr., Gunner, Jayden and Bellamy.In lieu of flowers or gifts, his family asks that donations be made towards C.J.'s final expenses via the Go Fund Me page set up for this purpose at: gofundme.com/f/cj-dejesus-memorial-fund.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
