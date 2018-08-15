Edward DeitermanMay 8, 1936 - Aug. 10, 2018Edward Deiterman, age 82, of West, passed away, Friday, August 10, 2018, in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Thursday, August 16, 2018, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Martin Cemetery.Edward was born, May 8, 1936, in Tours, the son of Frank J. and Agnes (Winkler) Deiterman. He attended West High School prior to receiving a Degree in Mechanics from Kilgore College. Edward operated a body shop in Tours and then worked for Bird-Kultgen Ford in Waco for over 20 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. He was also a member of the Catholic Life Association. Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing and umpiring for Tours little league. He especially loved working on the family farm.Edward was preceded in death by: parents; brothers, Eugene, Frank and Arthur Deiterman; and sisters, Ruth Slovak, Betty Jupe and Patricia Deiterman.Survivors include his sister, Agnes "Sis" Middleton; brothers, Dalton Deiterman and Harvey Deiterman; sister-in-law, Margaret "Marge" Deiterman; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's Catholic Church Building Fund. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.