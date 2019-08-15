Virginia DehartOct. 29, 1946 - Aug 9, 2019Virginia "Ginny" Lea Taylor Dehart, 72, of Bellmead, TX, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at a local hospital after a fall at home on August 8, 2019.Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jeromy Connell officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, 5783 W. Lake Creek Rd., Riesel, TX. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Funeral Home.Virginia was born October 29, 1946, in Marlin, TX, to Ruby Wornat and Richard Taylor. She attended LaVega ISD. Ginny married the love of her life, Bobby Dehart on July 30, 1971. She loved to fish (she just had to throw in her line and a fish was caught), play the slot machines, dominoes and computer games, going to garage sales, cooking, dancing and she loved to write poetry. Her best laughs were to be able to pull a fast one on family, friends, and in general anyone. She loved to laugh and make others do the same. One favorite memory was for her and Bobby to take the grandchildren camping at TP&L Lake. Picking blackberries and making sure they had full buckets, they loved seeing the kids have purple faces after eating all the berries. She loved listening to gospel music and had many favorite songs. Ginny loved to bar tend and she last owned Blueberry Hill in Bellmead where she was an excellent host and made many friends. She was soft hearted and never met a stranger and she would help anyone. She was one tough cookie and fought till the end.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Frank Dehart; mother, Ruby Wornat Ferguson; father, Richard Taylor; and grandchildren, Micheala Dehart, Billy Dehart Jr., and Brooke Webb; and son-in-law, Jason Webb.Survivors include her children, Bobby Lee Dehart of Bellmead, Billy Wayne Dehart and wife, Mendy, of Crawford, TX, and Ruby (Dehart) Gonzalez and husband, Robert, of Bellmead; sisters, Linda Dinnean and Dorothy O'Connor of Waco; brothers, Harold (Bo) Ferguson and wife, Cindy, of Hewitt, Billy Ferguson and wife, Toni, of Kilgore, TX, and Richard Ferguson and wife, Terry, of Waco. She was lovingly called "Nana" by grandchildren, Miranda, Jason and Bobby Dehart, Jarrett Dehart, Cody and Trey Dehart, and Robert and Carmen Gonzalez; and great-grandchildren Raul, Havean, and Preston. Companion Michael Straps and special friend Stephen Shaw. Also her many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins.Pallbearers are her six grandsons, Cody, Trey, Robert, Jason, Bobby, and Jarrett.Honorary pallbearers are her two granddaughters, Miranda Dehart and Carmen Gonzalez.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
