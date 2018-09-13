Nancy G. DeGrootAug. 30, 1936 - Sept. 9, 2018The gates of God's Great Kingdom have been opened for Nancy DeGroot, called by God, Sunday, September, 9 2018, wife of David DeGroot for 38 years. Nancy was 82 years old, born in Putnam, Texas, to Lynn Leroy Williams and Ruth Park Williams, a ranching family.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 14, 2018, at OakCrest Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday 15, 2018, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Ave.Convinced by her mother ranching was not a ladylike following, she then attended McMurray University and was awarded her BS Degree. She later attended Texas Tech University and earned her masters degree in special education. She retired from the China Spring School District after completing 36 years of teaching. She was loved by both her teacher friends and her students.Now through with her first career, she returned to school to secure a license in nursing so that she could then devote time to the care of the elderly, which she and her husband, David, did with angelic devotion.Nancy was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church for many years during which period she served as a Stephens Minister and treasurer of the Episcopal Church Women. She and David spent countless hours in the care of elderly church members. She was particularly great at getting the families together for card and domino games as well as other family activities.Beside her dear husband, David, Nancy is survived by children: Deborah Wolfe, Zane Wright, Daina Moore, Linda Vaughn, Terri Spykes; her "adopted" neighbor family, A.J. and Annie Blankenship and their five children; and 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Breakfast and Bible Study Group of St. Pauls.Memorials may be directed to the charities of choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

