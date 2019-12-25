Clord DegrateNov. 12, 1934 - Dec. 18, 2019Services for Clord Degrate will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, at Open Door COGIC, 1208 Rose St., Waco. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, at the funreral home.Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

