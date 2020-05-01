Cynthia M. Dees

August 30,1955 - April 29, 2020

Cynthia M. Dees, 64, of Marlin, entered into rest Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 1, at Calvary Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Kurt Rutz. There will be a 1 hour visitation before the service at the Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Dees as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries