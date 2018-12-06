Barbra Webb DeckerFeb. 7, 1937 - Dec. 1, 2018Barbra Webb Decker, 81 of Jonesboro, Texas died Saturday, December 1, 2018 at her home.She was born February 7, 1937 in Lampasas, TX, the daughter of Buel Kendricks Webb and Bernice Olene (Garrett) Webb.She married Richard Kenneth Decker Sr. in 1969 and they lived in Waco for many years. Barbra worked for American Life Insurance as a security guard. She was a member of Pearl Church of Christ. Barbra loved her animals and she loved to cook. She is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) Decker of Jonesboro; five sons, Rick Decker, Scott Decker, Rob Turner, Jerry Decker and Lance Decker; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.She was preceded in death by her parents; by son, Kenneth Turner; by daughter, Winnie Bernice Decker; by sister, Nelda Havard; and by one grandchild, Lance Decker, Jr.Funeral service will be Friday, December 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas, Texas. Burial will follow in Dobeyville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Sneed Funeral Chapel.Memorials may be sent to the Cherokee Home for Children. Donate online at www.chc4kids.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
