Ora Lee DeanNov. 11, 1951 - Oct. 14, 2019Ora Lee Dean, passed Monday Oct. 14. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at St. John Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Doris Miller M.P.Dorsey-Keatts WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

