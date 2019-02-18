Kevin Bryan DeanAug. 22, 1970 - Feb. 11, 2019Kevin Bryan Dean, 48, of Big Spring, was born August 22, 1970, and died February 11, 2019. A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel.He is survived by his father and step-mother, Gary K. Dean and Denise Dean of Ruidoso, New Mexico; mother, Mary Beth Peters Michaelis and step-father, Thomas O. Michaelis of Waco; two brothers, Derek T. Michaelis and wife, Shannon, and their three children, and Ryan P. Michaelis all of Houston; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Garland R. Dean and Thelma Torrance Dean and maternal grandparents, Dr. Clarence E. Peters and Grace Mason Peters.In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home906 S. Gregg St.,Big Spring, TX 79720(432) 267-6331Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
