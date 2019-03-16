Doris Elsie DeanApril 16, 1925 - March 7, 2019Mrs. Doris Elsie (Higgins) Dean, 93, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Clifton, Texas. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Rosemound Cemetery in Waco, with Dr. Jerry Smith officiating.Doris was born on April 16, 1925 to Maxie and Mattie (Lewis) Higgins in Kosse, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Doris married the love of her life, James Meredith Dean on September 3, 1942 at Clay Avenue Methodist Church in Waco. They celebrated 71 years of marriage together.Doris, primarily a homemaker, worked and retired from Graham Embroidery. She was known for her wonderful cooking, a Higgins' family trait. Doris often served her church by cooking whenever there was an event or when someone needed a meal. She was also known for her wonderful meringue pies. She made sure everything ran smoothly and always had something to eat for anyone who might drop by their house.Doris and James were members of Park Lake Drive Baptist Church in Waco. Having been members of Highland Baptist Church previously they developed many friendships at both churches. They could often be found playing "42" and eating a meal together on many Friday or Saturday evenings. Family was very important to her and those times when everyone could gather together were some of her happiest moments. Thanksgiving was special since not only the immediate family, but the extended family came together to share an abundance of food and to share their many blessings.Doris was a wonderful mother and wife. She loved to sing as she worked around the house. She and James were faithful in visiting and encouraging others.Doris was preceded in death by her husband, James Dean; her parents; three brothers, Alton, Leland, and James Higgins; sister, Opal Wolf and Maxine Potter; and son-in-law, Bill McCleary.Survivors include her son, Larry Dean and wife, Mary, of China Springs; daughter, Diana McCleary of Clifton; grandchildren, Kristel Pressley and husband, Trent of Lavernia; Dr. Kyle Phillips and wife, Julie, of Clifton; April McAdams and husband, Corey, Marissa Davenport and husband, Tim, all of China Spring; great-grandchildren, Meredith Barnes, Jackson and Griffin Phillips, Braden Pressley and Harper Davenport; sister, Ruth Triplett, and sister-in-law, Wanda Higgins.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Park Lake Drive Baptist Church, Waco; First Baptist Church of Clifton or an organization of your choice.A very special thank you to the staff at Clifton Nursing and Rehabilitation who served Doris and her husband faithfully while they were residents there, and the nursing staff at Goodall-Witcher Hospital for always being available to assist and help the family during some different times. Another thank you to the ladies of First Baptist who were faithful minister to the residents of Clifton Nursing and Rehabilitation, and especially to my mother. They encouraged her and prayed for her.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
