Maria De OlveraSept. 30, 1929 - Aug. 11, 2018Maria P De Olvera, 87, of Waco, Texas, went on to the Lord on August 11, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey, 6101 Bosque Blvd. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.The full obituary may be read at www.WHBfamily.com. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

