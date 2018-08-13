Maria De OlveraSept. 3, 1929 - Aug. 11, 2018Maria De Olvera passed away, Saturday, August 11, 2018. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Memorial Guestbook" at www.wilkirsonhatchbailey.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

