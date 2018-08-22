Deanna De La CruzMay 24, 1943 - Aug. 18, 2018Deanna "Dee" De La Cruz, of Waco, passed away, Saturday, August 18, 2018. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Ms. De La Cruz was born, May 24, 1943, in Adrian, Michigan, to Fred and Zula Slone. She won the fight against cancer and was a long time fighter of Rheumatoid Arthritis. She enjoyed working on Genealogy, cooking, spending time with her family and planning family reunions.She was preceded in death by her mother and father; seven sisters; and four brothers.Survivors include her sister, Juanita Glasgow; children, Julie Foerman, Brian Thompson, Tina Schmidt, Monica Barfield, Chris De La Cruz, Tammy Flores and Billy Donald; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends who will miss her greatly.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations for cancer research be made in Deanna's name to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, attn: Foundation, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd, Waco, TX 76712.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
