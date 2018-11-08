Glenda B. DaywittJuly 26, 1936 - Nov. 6, 2018Glenda B. (Jones) Daywitt, 82, of Waco, passed away in Nebraska. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 9, at the funeral home.Mrs. Daywitt was born, July 26, 1936, in Katemcy, Texas, to the Reverend N.J. and Sally (Fikes) Jones.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reverend Robert Keith Daywitt; son, Daniel Jackson Daywitt; and grandson, Zacharry Golter.Survivors include her sons, Reverend Stephen Daywitt and wife, Liticia, of China Spring, TX, and Reverend Tim Daywitt and wife, Kelly, of Seward, NE; daughter-in-law, Debbie Daywitt of Seward, NE; brother, Nathaniel Jones and wife, Pam; sisters, Carolyn Waller and husband, Mark, and Charlotte Wagner; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

