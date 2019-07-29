Jimmie DayDec. 21, 1925 - July 27, 2019Jimmie Day, of Waco, formerly of San Antonio, passed away early Saturday morning July 27, 2019, at the age of 93. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr. Waco, with the Rev. Dennis Rejcek officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Trinity Cemetery in Castell, Texas.Mrs. Day was born December 21, 1925, in Castell, Texas, the daughter of the late James Wesley and Bertha (Houy) Leifeste. She began her education in Castell School and was a 1943 graduate of Mason High School. On August 26, 1950, she married Bobbie Hale Day in San Antonio. Living in San Antonio for a number of years, she was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She belonged to the Selectman Sunday School Class, was a circle leader in the United Methodist Women's group and sang in the choir for many years.She was active in her daughter's, Bobette's school activities to include PTA and Band Booster Club.Jimmie enjoyed entertaining her family and friends in her home.Also preceding her in death was a sister, Mildred Hall.Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Bobbie Day; daughter, Bobbette Estes and husband, Pat; grandchildren, Taylor Dowdle and wife, Chessa, Matt Dowdle and wife, Kali; great-grandchildren, Titus Dowdle, Rylee Dowdle, Andersyn Dowdle, and Tate Dowdle.For those desiring, the family has suggested Mooreville United Methodist Church, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com. Through this site you are encouraged to leave a condolence or fond memory about Jimmie.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
