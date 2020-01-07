David L. DayJune 23, 1948 - Jan. 4, 2020David Lee Day passed away January 4, 2020. As per his wishes there will be a private ceremony with military honors at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery at a later date.He was born on June 23, 1948, in Arkansas City, KS, and reared in Clinton, OK. Following his education he enlisted in the U.S. Army and became an attack helicopter pilot. He served in Vietnam 1971-72. Master Warrant Officer 4 Day retired from the Army in 1993. He then began a second career at T.S.T.C. retiring in 2012.He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sherrie; daughters, Tonya Star and husband, Rich, and Nicole Richard and husband, Aaron; and one brother, four grandsons, four nephews, and three nieces.Online guest book at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Day, David L.
To plant a tree in memory of David Day as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.