Robert DawsonJan. 25, 1936 - Feb. 17, 2019Robert Louis Dawson passed from this world and went to see his Maker on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Visitation and memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home, 809 LaClede St. in Bellmead.Robert was born in Lorena, to Richard D. and Carl Marie (Lawson) Dawson. He attended and graduated from Lorena I.S.D. in 1955. Bob joined the Navy and was aboard a ship during the experimental Atomic Bomb Blasts. He was trained in Electronics and tel-communications. He spent eight years in the Naval Reserves, at which time, he worked in construction for the City of Waco; Marathon Technologies for over 20 years; and retired from La Vega I.S.D.In 1991, he married Patricia Kirk Ficke.Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Ed and George Dawson. He had seven brothers and three sisters.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 28 years; his children, Donna Buro and husband, Jerry, of China Spring, Dena Tindle of Waco, and Robert Dawson and wife, Nora, of Hewitt; Patricia's three sons, David Wayne Culp of Waco, Donnie Lee Culp and partner, Chris, of Austin, and Jeremy Dale Ficke and wife, Vanessa, of Bruceville; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.We lovingly send our thanks and best wishes to daughter, Donna Buro and husband, Jerry; granddaughter, Jennifer Boughton; great-granddaughter, Allyson Boughton; Donnie Culp and Chris and David and Alice Kirk; also to the nurses at Providence Hospital and all staff and workers at The Atrium of Bellmead for such excellent care during his time of need and illness.He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and loved ones.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
