Loyd DawsonNov. 19, 1941 - Feb. 3, 2020Mr. Loyd (Wayne) Dawson, 78, of Waco, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, in Waco. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Interment to follow in Lorena Cemetery in Lorena, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6, at the funeral home.Wayne was born on November 19, 1941, to Richard D. and Marie (Lawson) Dawson in Waco, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco. He was raised in Lorena and attended Lorena schools. Wayne played football and baseball for the school. He served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1965. Mr. Dawson was a lead man for Gulf States Paper Corporation and retired in 1992. He also worked for the VA, and had a lawn service for many years. Wayne married Darlene Stanley on January 16, 1965, and they celebrated over 49 wonderful years together until her death on October 18, 2014. He definitely was a man who wasn't scared of hard work. He was always willing to help when someone was in need. No man had ever had a bigger heart.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene Dawson; his baby girl, Jeannie Eason; brothers, Richard (Buster), George, Robert (Bob) & James (JD); sister, Margaret.Survivors include his daughter, Robin, and husband, John Fowler; son-in-law, Scott Eason; grandchildren, Jeannie Buro, Robert Docherty, Collin Fowler, Brianna Feliciano, Jason Eason, Olivia Eason, and Aidan Fowler; great-grandchildren, Lochlan Feliciano, Scarllette Fowler, and Levi Fowler; brothers, Thomas (Tucker), Billy Joe, and wife, Barbara; Charles (Aboy) and Roseanne; sisters, Frances, and husband, Bill Wilkerson; Joyce Dawson, Fay, and husband, Troy Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dawson, Loyd
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 W Waco Dr
Waco, TX 76710
