Jean Peebles DawsonJean Peebles Dawson, whose age we still are not allowed to mention, of Woodway, went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, August 12, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Jean was born and reared in Daytona Beach, Florida. When she was 16 years old, she came to Texas to visit her sister, and on a whim, she applied for and obtained employment at Ft. Hood in Killeen, Texas. Eventually, she met and married a young man from Waco, Texas. She and her husband, Jack Peebles, had a daughter and a son. When the children were older, Jean decided to start taking classes at McLennan Community College. She earned an Associate of Arts Degree from MCC, entered Baylor University the following semester and graduated summa cum laude in 1972. That same year, she started her teaching career at University High School in Waco. She first taught English, later transferring to the Business Department; she went on to earn a Master of Science Degree from Baylor University.She loved learning; always taking many courses and classes during the summer and at night. While teaching, Jean was involved in many extracurricular activities: sponsoring the Rotary Key Club, the cheerleaders' organization, coaching and sponsoring UIL (University Interscholastic League) events each spring, with her students winning many district, regional and state events. Affectionately known as "Mean Jean", she loved teaching and she loved her students. In giving career advice to her students, she advised them to carefully decide what they truly loved doing and to follow something that they would love to get up and go to, as she did. In 1985, Jean transferred to Midway High School, and was there until ill health forced her resignation in 2008. When she recovered, she taught at Baylor University for a short period.Second to teaching, the thing that she loved most was traveling. During Christmas holidays, Spring Breaks, summer vacations, whenever she had time off, she traveled. Her travel partner was primarily her daughter, and together they visited Hawaii three or four times, England three times, Scotland, France, Germany, Italy, Holland, Hong Kong, Versaille and many others. They also made automobile trips through most of the United States and took cruises, their favorite of which was the Alaskan.Dale Dawson and Jean Peebles married in 1987. When Jean moved to a neighborhood where there were many feral cats, she was appalled to see these cats starving, freezing, and being hit by cars. She put a "Have a Heart" cage on her patio. Almost every morning there was a trapped cat, which she took to the vet to be neutered or spayed and vaccinated; she stopped counting at 22.Jean enjoyed socializing. She belonged to Four Seasons Garden Club, New Comers and Neighbors, Red Hats Society and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Jean was preceded in death by her mother and father, William Coleman and Elise Autry Eason; brother, William Myron Eason and wife, Pat; sister, Mary Elizabeth and husband, James Wright Merry; sister, Mildred Fields; brother, Lloyd Eason; and foster daughter and dear friend, Evelyn Mary McAllister, who passed after a five year battle with breast cancer.Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Elyse Peebles and companion, LeeAnn Coffen; son, Michael Edward Peebles and wife, Lorie; granddaughter, Ashley Michelle Peebles; grandson, Michael Justin Peebles and wife, Toni; granddaughter, Nancy Deitrich Peebles; step-grandson, Donnie Gideon; sister Carole Chandler and husband, Lew; sister-in-law, Beth Eason; two great-grandchildren, Paige and Cameron Peebles; extended family including, dearly loved Cathy Bryant, Joe Peebles and wife, Vickie, Malissa Tate and husband, Brandon, and their children, Makenzie, Abygail and Jackson Tate, Matt Bryant; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Jean also leaves behind many dear and treasured friends.A special thank you to Pastor Ken Riley and wife Theresa and Hewitt Community Church. The blessings you brought to us are many, including a particularly bright and memorable evening of Christmas carols that brought her joy for months to come. To Sophia and Samantha Marton: the love you showed Jean meant the world; you will always have a place in our hearts.Thank you does not even begin to express what we would like to say to Kay Gann and all of the team at Providence Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Jean and those who loved her so. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to Providence Hospice, which can be done online at www.chot.org.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
