Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL TEXAS... .HIGH TEMPERATURES TODAY WILL COMBINE WITH HIGH HUMIDITY VALUES IN ADVANCE OF A SLOW-MOVING COLD FRONT TODAY FOR HEAT INDICES AROUND 105 DEGREES. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * TEMPERATURE...MID 90S TO AROUND 101 DEGREES. * HEAT INDEX...BETWEEN 105 AND 110 DEGREES. * IMPACTS...HEAT EXHAUSTION OR HEAT STROKE MAY OCCUR IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS FOR EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE SURE TO CHECK ON PERSONS WITH HEALTH PROBLEMS AND THE ELDERLY, AS THEY ARE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. NEVER LEAVE YOUNG CHILDREN OR PETS IN AN ENCLOSED VEHICLE, EVEN FOR A SHORT TIME, AS TEMPERATURES CAN QUICKLY RISE TO LIFE THREATENING LEVELS! TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND EXTENSIVE TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, LIMIT STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR LATER EVENING HOURS. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER OR WATER- BASED BEVERAGES. AVOID ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES, AS THEY CAN CAUSE FURTHER DEHYDRATION! SCHEDULE FREQUENT BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED AREAS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY - PLEASE CALL 911. &&