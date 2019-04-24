James Dell DawsonDec. 20, 1946 - April 17, 2019James Dell "J.D." Dawson, 72, of Deanville, passed away suddenly at his home Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Waco, Texas.J.D. Dawson was born in Lorena, Texas, December 20, 1946 to Richard and Marie (Lawson) Dawson. He was a high school graduate and worked in maintenance for the St. Joseph Manor Caldwell. J.D. and Sandi were married March 1995. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his youth, later he enjoyed tending his garden. J.D. was very fond of his animals and loved to take care of them. He most enjoyed spending time with family and friends.J.D. was preceded in death by both parents, Richard and Marie Dawson; and three brothers, Richard E. Dawson, George Dawson, and Robert L. Dawson.He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sandi Balcar; son, James D. Dawson, Jr. "Jay" and wife, Andrea; daughter, Stephanie Ann Dawson and partner, Gary Young; step-daughter, Shannon Ledesma; four brothers, Thomas Dawson, Billy Joe Dawson and wife, Barbara, Dewayne Dawson, and Charles Dawson and wife, Rose Ann; three sisters, Frances Wilkerson and husband, Billy Joe, Joyce Ann Dawson, and Fay Parker and husband, Troy; grandchildren, Korey Beatty, Kyle Beatty, Taylor, Tyler, and Tanner Dawson, and Secilia Salzmann; great-grandchildren, Kyran Beatty and Eli Beatty; sister-in-law, Suzie Lindke; brother-in-law, Pistol Balcar and wife, Pattie; mother of their children, Paula Dawson; and numerous nieces and nephews.Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home404 W. Buck St.Caldwell, Texas 77836979-567-3232Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.