Sally DavoustJan. 31, 1947 - Oct. 14, 2018Sally Davoust passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018. Mass of Life Celebration will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 19, at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 18, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Sally was born, January 31, 1947, in Dallas, to Joseph and Inez Greenwood. She grew up in Dallas and Little Elm, Texas. She worked in business and education. Sally enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing, and spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Inez Greenwood; as well as Kris and Sam Morale, whom she also considered her parents. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Robert Greenwood and Thomas Morale.She is survived by her husband, Martial Davoust; son, Nicholas Davoust and wife, Lyssa, and grandchildren, Evelynn and Jude; brothers, Sam Morale, Steven Morale, and Michael Morale; and sister, Delores Page.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude's Children's Research Fund, or St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

