William DavisJan. 27, 1980 - Dec. 24, 2018William "Willie" Davis, 38, of Waco, was called home by his Heavenly Father. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Monday, December 31, 2018 at St. Francis Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 30, at the funeral home. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM.Mr. Davis graduated from Waco High and earned an Associate Degree from TSTC and became a master mechanic.He is survived by his mother, Teresa Almanza, Melissa Rodriguez, mother of his children; his children, Natalie, Kristin and Ethan; and his granddaughter, Vivian.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

