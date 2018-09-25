Vallie Eugenia DavisMarch 7, 1922 - Sept. 23, 2018Vallie Eugenia Davis, 96, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 23, 2018. The funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 27, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, TX. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 26, at Lucas Funeral Home.Vallie (known as Jeannie to people she was close to) was born, March 7, 1922, in Covington County, Alabama, to J.C. and Bama Herring. She married the love of her life Floyd C. Davis on March 29, 1946. She worked in daycare at several La Petite locations in the Fort Worth area for more than 30 years. She also played the organ 1st Baptist Church of Haltom City, TX for 34 years. She is remembered as an amazing mother, sister, grandma and great grandma to her family members. She was blessed with a heart as big as Texas to all who knew her.Vallie was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her son, Rick Davis and wife, Jackie Davis; son, Ronnie Davis and wife, Janette Davis; and daughter, Gayle Wren and husband, Tim Wren; as well as her seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.Memorial donations can be made to the 1st Baptist Church of Haltom City, TX, 5800 Denton Hwy, Fort Worth, TX, 76148.Lucas Funeral Home1321 Precinct Line Rd.Hurst, TX 76053(817) 284-7271Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
