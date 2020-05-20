Tommie Davis
Jan. 2, 1932 - May 16, 2020
Tommie Cowan Davis, aged 88, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by family. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park, with Pastor Mickey Fugitt officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.
Tommie was born January 2, 1932 in Moody, TX. She married the love of her life Gary Davis on November 15, 1980. Tommie loved fishing, cooking, gardening, and reading. Most of all she loved being with her family. Family fish fries with Ray Price playing in the background were some of her favorite times. She was a long time member of Bruceville Baptist Church. She also worked at Owens-Illinois for 25 years with the last several years as assistant foreman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lollie Cowan; sister, Eleanor Bruton; and sons-in-law, Nolan Rounsavall and Robert Cadwallader.
Tommie is survived by her husband, Gary Davis; sons, Neil Plemons and wife, Kathy; Travis Davis and wife, Kesha; daughters, Earlene Cool and husband, Les Cool, Bonnie Rounsavall, and Denise Davis. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Bluebonnet Hospice and staff, with a special thanks to Mollie O'Leary and Tysha Parmes for the wonderful care they provided.
