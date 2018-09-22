Sue Cooper DavisJan. 21, 1928 - Sept. 19, 2018Sue Cooper Davis, of Mart, Texas, age 90, passed away, Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 22, at the First United Methodist Church, in Mart, Texas.She was born in Alvarado, Texas, January 21, 1928, daughter of the late Connie Cooper and Charles Cooper. A graduate of Mart High School, Mrs. Davis went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) in English Language and Literature/Letters with honors at Southern Methodist University and a Master's Degree in Secondary Education and Teaching at Baylor University. Mrs. Davis taught English and Speech at Mart High School for 36 years and was an avid fan of Mart Panther football. She was an active member of her church and was also on the board of the Nancy Nail Memorial Library and the Mildred Dulaney Foundation. In her retirement, she travelled all over the world, from Tanzania, to Russia, to Indonesia and many places in between. Her joyous nature, warm embrace of all life has to offer, and love for her extensive circle of family and friends will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Davis, and brother, Bob Cooper.She is survived by her son, Phil Davis and wife, Erin, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, son Clayton Davis and wife, Sandy, of Austin, Texas. She leaves three cherished grandchildren, Austin Davis, Andrew Davis and Connor Davis, and 10 nieces and nephews who fondly referred to her as "Mimi".In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Davis would be most appreciative of a donation to the First United Methodist Church of Mart, which she attended for most of her life and where she taught Sunday school for many years.You may view memorials at www.wcfish.com.Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home2620 S. Congress Ave.Austin, TX 78704(512) 442-1446Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
