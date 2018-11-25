Mary Ann DavisOct. 25, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2018Mary Ann Davis, 83, of Woodway, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, November 25, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 26, at Oakwood Cemetery, with The Rev. Curtis Holland officiating.Mary Ann was born October 25, 1935, in Riesel, Texas, to Fred and Bertha Bohne. She attended Riesel schools and graduated from the Hillcrest School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She then became a nurse with the American Red Cross, a position that she was extremely proud of. Mary Ann was also a Director of Nursing and ended her career as a State Inspector of nursing homes.Mary Ann loved to dance and spend time with friends at local dance halls. She enjoyed a good game of dominoes and liked to work in her flower beds in her spare time.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert E. Davis.Mary Ann is survived by her children, Earl R. Davis and wife, Audrey Jo Davis, and Pam Chick; grandchildren, Hayden, Austin and Chandler Chick; brother, Fred Bohne; and several nieces.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
