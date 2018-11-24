Mary Ann DavisOct. 25, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2018Mary Ann Davis, 83, of Woodway passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, November 25, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 26, at Oakwood Cemetery with burial to follow.A full obituary is forthcoming. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
