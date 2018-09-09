Barbara Davis-KyleJune 16, 1945 - September 6, 2018Barbara Davis-Kyle, 73, of Gatesville, met her Lord face to face, Thursday, September 6, 2018. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 11, at Eastwood Baptist Church in Gatesville. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the service begins. Interment will immediately follow the service at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville.She is survived by a sister, Edith Gwendolyn Foote, of Kerrville; son, Shayne Embry and wife, Debra, of Clifton; son, Daniel Kyle, and Chapin Haynes of McGregor; son, Steven Lester Davis; niece, Patricia Jones and husband, Bobby, of Crawford; nephew, Andrew Roberts and wife, Joan, of Granbury; and several grandchildren.The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful caregivers at Hillside Medical Lodge, Coryell Memorial Hospital and Kindred Hospice. Memorials may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church in Gatesville, 2518 Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

