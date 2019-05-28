Lewis T. Davis, Jr.February 2, 1942 - May 25, 2019Bubba Davis, 77, of China Spring, former owner of Davis Krispy Chicken on 11th Street in Waco, passed away, Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Waco.Viewing and visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.