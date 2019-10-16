Johnny DavisApril 13, 1944 - October 10, 2019Johnny Wayne Davis, 75, of Robinson, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Michael Razo officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

