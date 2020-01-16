Joe DavisMarch 23, 1951 - Jan. 13, 2020Joe Wayne Davis, 68, passed away January 13, 2020.The memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, at First Baptist Church Oglesby, Texas, with The Rev. Jeremy Sanders officiating.A visitation will be 9:30 a.m., January 18, preceding the memorial service.Joe was born on March 23, 1951 to Wayne Garland Davis and Frances Lechler Younce.On December 31, 1981, he married his soulmate, Margaret Davis, in Waco Texas.For 40 years he was employed by Lochridge Priest as a HVAC Supervisor field foreman and retired from there in 2015.Joe enjoyed time with his family and friends and all outdoor activities especially deer hunting.He was previously a member of the Masonic Lodge of Crawford. Actively a member of the Oglesby Lions Club, and a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Oglesby where he was active in the RA (Royal Ambassadors) program.Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Winston Davis; sister Frances LaNette Beam; and grandson, Jace Corbin Davis.Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Margaret Davis; son, Joshua Michael Davis and wife, Cayla, of Lorena; daughters, Michelle DeYoung and husband, Randy, of Granbury, Amber Henderson and husband, David, of Oglesby and Bobbie Carter and husband, Richard, of Houston; sister, Saundra Oliver of Oglesby; nine grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested www.cholangiocarcinoma.org, for memorial contributions.
Davis, Joe
To plant a tree in memory of Joe Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.