William E. Davis IV Jan. 15, 1971 - May 16, 2020 William Earl Davis IV, 49, of Waco, Texas passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020, at his residence. A Service of Remembrance was held on Wednesday May 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with the Rev. Greg Brumit officiating. A private burial was held on Friday May 29, at Oakwood Cemetery. William was born on January 15, 1971, in West Covina, California to William Earl Davis III and Norma Lee (Johnson) Davis. After high school, he continued his family's Navel tradition, serving for 11 years. All together the Davis family have served this country for over 48 years, an outstanding tradition. After serving in the Navy, he returned to Waco, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Devona L. Sledge; and nephew, Justin R. Reyna. Willie is survived by his brother, Micheal Dean Davis and wife, Veronica; loving aunt, Janice Noe; twin nieces, Esma Elise Davis and MaKenzie Lee Davis; and several aunts, uncles and many friends. Thank you, Petty Officer 3rd Class William Earl Davis IV, for your service to your country. Please sign guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Davis, IV as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.