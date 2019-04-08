Frances M. DavisAug. 26, 1927 - April 5, 2019Frances M. Davis, age 91, went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, at the funeral home.Mrs. Davis was born in Rosebud, Texas, on August 26, 1927. She was proud to have been raised by her seven older sisters. At the young age of eight, she was preceded in death by her mother, Della M. Her father, Sam, preceded her later.Frances married Ross S. Davis, Jr. in 1946. They lived their married life in Waco. Ross passed away in 1983.Frances began her career in bookkeeping working for Cameron M. Talbert, CPA and then later for KWTX, from where she retired after 32 years of service. She enjoyed her years of retirement by cruising all over the world.She leaves to cherish her memory two children, C.R. "Butch" Davis and Shirley Bowerman; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
