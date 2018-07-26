Della Mae DavisApril 1, 1923 - July 17, 2018Della Mae Matustik Davis passed away, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 27, at Waco Memorial Park.Della was born, April 1, 1923, in West, Texas, to John and Emilie Koemel.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Tolleson Davis; daughter, Dr. Mary Cassandra Matustik Risk; and three sisters.She is survived by her grandson, Tristram Risk of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

