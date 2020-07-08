David Wayne Davis
Jan. 15, 1965 - July 5, 2020
David Wayne Davis, a business owner and life-long resident of Waco, went to be with our Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of July 5, 2020, at the age of 55 while at home with his family.
The family will be embracing family and friends for visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday evening, July 8, at the Lake Shore Funeral Home. A private funeral service will follow the morning of Thursday, July 9.
Dave was born January 15, 1965, in Fort Worth, to Don and Patti Davis. He has an older brother, Mark Davis. Their family shortly moved to China Spring, where they all currently reside.
Dave graduated from China Spring High School where he was an multi-sport awarded athlete. From there, he went on to graduate from Baylor University and has always remained an avid Baylor Bear fan. Dave met his wife, Marti, when they were in elementary school and their love story remained on an uphill path from that moment on.
Dave and Marti were wed on December 20, 1986. They welcomed their son, Zach, into this world on September 5, 1990, and their daughter, Sydney, into this world on February 25, 1993. His family has always been the most important part of his life.
Dave was a devoted father and took such pride in his children and their accomplishments. He adored his grandson, Sawyer, and the feeling was reciprocated in how much Sawyer loved his Pappy. The memories they made together will continue on in Sawyer's heart for the rest of his life. He enjoyed being outdoors, watching sports with his son, barbequing and cooking for the masses, spending quality time with his daughter, and traveling with his wife and family. Dave was known for his uplifting and happy outlook on "Vacation Season". The unconditional love he had for Marti was evident in everything Dave did. He also took pride in being a problem-solver who often took on difficult and challenging projects at work and around the house. He had an unmatchable work ethic and has left a legacy throughout the restoration business all over the country. He was a God fearing man who is leaving behind a strong and memorable legacy that we will continue to honor on a daily basis. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Marti Davis; his son, Zach and daughter-in-law, Lindsey Davis; his daughter, Sydney Davis; his parents, Don and Patti Davis; his brother, Mark and wife, Dedra Davis; his grandson, Sawyer Davis; and his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Dave Davis.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
