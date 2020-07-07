David Wayne Davis
January 15, 1965 - July 5, 2020
Dave Davis, 55, of China Spring, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020.
A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition.
