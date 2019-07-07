Danny DavisJan. 30, 1954 - June 30, 2019Danny Charles Davis, a long time McGregor accountant and civic leader, died at the age of 65. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr. Waco. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Bill Sappenfield officiating. Interment, with Masonic honors under the auspices of Crawford Masonic Lodge 585, will follow in McGregor Cemetery.Danny was born January 30, 1954, in Waco, Texas, the son of the late Freddie Dee and Reva Louise (Schroeder) Davis. He was a 1972 graduate of McGregor High School where he played football. He continued his education at Baylor University earning his BBA in Accounting in 1976 and earning a MBA in 1978. While owning McGregor Associates, his CPA firm for 30 years, Danny actively supported McGregor Chamber of Commerce, the McGregor Main Street Project, McGregor Rotary Club, Masonic Lodge and McGregor High School activities. He regularly attended Baylor's Football, Lady Bear Basketball, Baseball games and enjoyed pizza afterwards. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, vacationing with friends and refurbishing rental houses.Danny was a gentle soul who could enjoy private time as much as time with friends and community.Survivors include aunt, Mary Sue Bass of McGregor; Jeff and Margery Bass of Woodway and son, Thomas Bass; Tommy and Betty Wheeler of Clifton; Steve Falkenberg; Peggy and Pete Petri of Carrollton; Katherine and Michael Johnston of Ft Worth; Dale Davis of Washington; Meghan and Chad Breeland of Houston; Phillip Johnston Ft. Worth; Elizabeth and Matt Smid of Ft Worth and son Andrew; Mary Ann Koerper and Caroline Pedersen of Georgetown; Conrad and Pam Koerper of Burlington, VT; and many friends as close as family like Jimmy Gatlin.For those desiring, the family has suggested Zion Lutheran Church, Baylor Foundation or McGregor Rotary Club, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at gracegardensfh.com Through this sight you are welcome to leave condolences and fond memories about Danny.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
