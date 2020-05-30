Charles R. "Butch" Davis
March 10, 1947 - May 24, 2020
Charles Robert "Butch" Davis passed comfortably into Glory Land Raceway on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, June 1, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 Interstate 35 S, Waco, TX. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Butch was born March 10, 1947, in Waco, TX, to Ross Davis, Jr., who nicknamed his son "Butch", and Francis Springer Davis. He attended Gurley Elementary, University Jr. and high school, graduating in 1965. He went on to attend Sam Houston and MCC colleges studying accounting and secondary education. Butch was employed for 17 ½ years with Waco Fire Dept. He then opened his own auto garage servicing the public.
Butch followed his childhood dream of racing. He was gifted with the talent to rise from local racing to crew chief at NASCAR. He was fortunate to work with Joe Sturdivant, Sammy Reed, Leonard Lyles, James Taylor, Gordon Woolley, Charles Lynch, Bobby Harms, Mike Knowles, and Eldon Dotson before moving on to NASCAR sponsoring Glenn Moon and on to James Hylton, Ralph Moody, Dick Bahre, Junior Johnson, Richard Childress, Buck and Buddy Baker and many more, including events in Melbourne, Australia. He got to work with and making friends in the field for over 45 years. Upon retiring he moved to Wortham, TX, to enjoy fishing and serving the community as a City Council member. He always enjoyed BBQs and friends.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Shirley Lynn Bowerman.
He is survived by special friend, Jeanne Devlin; children, Charles Jason (C.J.) Davis and Virginia Sue Davis Root; friend, Melody Boney; and many, many others.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Butch's name to a racing charity of your choice.
