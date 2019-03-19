Bonnie DavisDec. 1. 1922 - March 16, 2019Bonnie Alexander Davis, age 96, peacefully and with her family by her side, was called home to her Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019, following a brief illness. A family graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, at Oakwood Cemetery, with The Reverend Ron Durham officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Bonnie was born on December 1, 1922, in Crawford, Texas, to Albert and Ella Alexander. She grew up on the family ranch and graduated valedictorian of her high school class. After high school, she received her degree from Four-C Business College in Waco. At a USO dance in Gatesville, Texas, in 1943, she met Billy Davis, a young serviceman from West Virginia. After a short courtship, they were married on July 18, 1944, just prior to his being deployed to the Philippines in World War II. Following the war, Billy and Bonnie returned to Waco where she worked at Pioneer Savings & Loan Association until she began her family in 1949. Billy and Bonnie were married for 74 wonderful and joyous years.At a young age, Bonnie accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and she lived and demonstrated her faith her entire life. Bonnie's hobbies included family time, travel, fishing with friends at the Ridgewood marina, and playing bridge and booray. Bonnie was witty and very much enjoyed people. She was caring, loving, and full of life. She loved holidays with the entire family. Bonnie was a longtime active member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, a perennial PTA president, and a volunteer at Hillcrest Hospital for more than 20 years. Truly, her main love and life interest was her husband of 74 years, Billy.Bonnie was preceded in death by infant twins, David and Doris; brothers, Alford and Gerald Alexander; and sister, Corneille Lynch.Bonnie is survived by her husband, Billy; and three children and their spouses, Billy, Jr. and wife, Patty, Debbie Cooper and husband, Ken, and Brad Davis and wife, Lessia. "Mimi" is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Jason Cooper, Kimberly McMillan, Weston Cooper, Melissa Blue, Kadette Fossum, Brandon Davis, Katy Wittig, Cameron Cooper, Stephen Davis and Stephanie Ginn; by 15 great grandchildren; and by her sister, Gwen McNair.The family wants to express great gratitude to Dr. Steve Raley and Dr. Jim Morrison, and for the loving care provided by caregivers Dee, Brandi, Willie, Triena, Mariam and Archie.Memorials may be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church or Mission Waco.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
