Bonnie DavisDec. 5, 1947 - Dec. 1, 2019Bonnie "Missy" Davis passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, at Lake Shore Baptist Church, with The Rev. Kyndall Rothaus and The Rev. Megan Grant officiating. Visitation will follow the Celebration of Life Service.

