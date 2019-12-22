Bonnie M. DavisDec. 5, 1947 - Dec. 1, 2019On December 5, 1947, a little girl was born to Jefferson Vester "JV" Davis, Sr., and Eunice Ledbetter Davis in Speegleville, Texas. An aunt commented on what a little "Missy" she was and her nickname was set for life. Missy was welcomed home by her brother, Jefferson "Jeff" V. Davis, Jr., and her sister, Carolyn. Missy passed peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019.Celebration of Missy's life will be Saturday, December 28, at Lake Shore Baptist Church at 5801 Bishop, Waco TX 76710, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Visitation and reception will follow the service. A private interment service will be held at a later date.Missy graduated from what she called "Old Midway" High School and attended McLennan Community College, when it was at the site of the former James Connally Air Force Base. She held a BS in home economics and MS in school counseling from Baylor University.Missy was a tireless teacher, cheerleader sponsor and school counselor for Penelope ISD, Waxahachie ISD and Riesel ISD. Missy was wholly invested in each student's journey to reach his or her full potential. She was passionate about assisting her seniors in obtaining college scholarships. Although Missy never had children, she loved all her students.Missy retired from education in 2003 after 32 years and then worked for the Waco Foundation MAC Grant program, continuing her life's work to ensure students could attend college. Her strong Christian faith guided her entire life as she was kind and caring to everyone who passed her way. Missy had a special love for music and animals. She especially enjoyed singing along with Sandi Patty, Elvis, Barbara Streisand and songs from movies. Missy had no patience for the mistreatment of animals.Missy was predeceased by her parents; sister-in-law, Billie Joyce "BJ" Davis; sister, Carolyn Love; brother-in-law, William Love; and her precious cats, Little Bit, Krystal and MJ.Missy's loved ones left to cherish her life are her wife of 30 years, JoLeen Eiklenborg; her cat, Ginger; brother, Jeff Davis, Jr., and wife, Jean, of Shiloh; nieces, Joycie and husband, Gary Pustejovsky, of Abbott and Donna and husband, Dub Holmes, of Crawford; uncle, John Ledbetter of Speegleville; step-nephews, Mark Perry and wife, Tammy, and Scott Perry and wife, Margaret; and step-niece, Diana Stodola and husband, Mark; along with grandnieces and nephews and numerous cousins and friends, whom she dearly loved.Special thanks to Ridgecrest Retirement and Healthcare, especially Lucia Parra, RN, Sheri Stratton, RN, and Mark Stratton, CNA; as well as to Bluebonnet Hospice, Angela Crow Jones, Social Worker, and Jessica Jones, RN, for Missy's extraordinary care.In lieu of flowers, Missy requests that we help her continue to give only the best care to animals with donations to Waco Humane Society, American Humane Society, or Fuzzy Friends of Waco.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
