Mary DavilaMarch 7, 1945 - Oct. 10, 2018Mary Rodriguez Menchaca Davila Yanez Delafuente, of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully at home, October 10, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m., Monday, October 15, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 2308 N. Valley Mills Dr., Waco, with Carlos Rosas officiating.Mary was born, March 7, 1945, in Austin, Texas. She was a long-time resident of Waco, Texas, and the owner of the Red Barn restaurant for over 35 years. She was one of Jehovahs Witnesses and loved talking about her beliefs, including the hope of the resurrection.She was preceded in death by her mother, Tomasa Ruiz; and sister, Janie Garza.Mary is survived by her husband, Jose Cardiel Delafuente; daughter, Henrietta Boldery and husband, Larry, of Milton, Kentucky; son, David Menchaca and wife, Connie of Anderson, South Carolina; daughter, Irene Menchaca of Waco, Texas; son, Robert Menchaca and wife, Gloria, of Aston, Oklahoma; son, Alex Yanez and wife, Muneca, of Waco, Texas; sister, Susie Barron of Palestine, Texas; as well as seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
