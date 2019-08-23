Aurora Garibay DavilaJanuary 9, 1928 - August 17, 2019Aurora "Dora" Garibay Davila, 91, pass away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, August 17, 2019. She is survived by her son, Jesse A. Davila, Jr. and wife, Margie; daughter, Jessica and husband, Russ Reisinger; sisters, Rachel Vega, Grace Carrizales, Linda Sherer, Lene and husband, Roy Quinones, and Virginia and husband, Ignacio Estrada; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. & Mrs. Robert Garibay, Sr.; brothers, Robert Jr., Lawrence, Johnny, and Gene. Dora loved to paint and become quite the artist in her final years. She loved Mexican food and painting butterflies. Rosary and memorial mass will be held at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, August 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waco, Texas. The Rev. Carlo Benjamin Magnaye officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

